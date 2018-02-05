Dr. Michael Keller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Keller, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Keller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Walgreens #151451960 N Ogden St Ste 130, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (720) 600-0802
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Keller is a knowledgeable thorough doc who takes his time to review medical history and current issues or concerns.
About Dr. Michael Keller, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- American University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keller accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.