Dr. Kellam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Kellam, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kellam, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Locations
- 1 4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 550, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6000
-
2
Baylor Scott & White Digestive Diseases and Medical Weight Loss - Plano4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 550, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He takes time and listens to everything you say. I was made to feel as if I were his only patient the day of my appointment.
About Dr. Michael Kellam, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1689789950
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Sleep Medicine
