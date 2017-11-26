Dr. Michael Kelfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kelfer, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kelfer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Auburn, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Kelfer works at
Locations
Auburn385 Southbridge St, Auburn, MA 01501 Directions (508) 425-5446
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kelfer has performed multiple colonoscopies and endoscopy[y on me. He is a professional. I trust what he says and he explains things so that you understand them.
About Dr. Michael Kelfer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1306810296
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelfer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelfer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelfer works at
Dr. Kelfer has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelfer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelfer.
