See All Rheumatologists in Vienna, VA
Dr. Michael Keith, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Keith, MD

Rheumatology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Keith, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Keith works at Inova Endocrinology in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Medical Group Ob-gyn Tysons Corner
    8100 Boone Blvd Ste 700, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 259-9050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gout
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Density Scan
Gout
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Density Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Keith?

    Jul 11, 2022
    Having represented doctors for years before I retired and having been the author of consumer contract law in Virginia for years, I consider Dr. Keith to be an excellent doctor. He listened to my concerns, showed he cared for me as a patient, explained clearly his thoughts and recommendations.
    Thomas A Leggette — Jul 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Keith, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Keith, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Keith to family and friends

    Dr. Keith's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Keith

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Keith, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Keith, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144280272
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Keith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keith has seen patients for Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Keith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Keith, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.