Dr. Michael Keating, MD

Pediatric Urology
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Keating, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Keating works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL, Melbourne, FL, Daytona Beach, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Orlando
    615 E Princeton St Ste 310, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Winter Garden
    2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 200, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Melbourne
    6609 N Wickham Rd Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology At Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Pkwy Suite Suite 408, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology At Tampa
    3100 E Fletcher Ave Ste 126, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 01, 2021
I even called my sons Pediatrician to say recommend all of your patience who need a specialist to this fabulous Dr. Keating!
Karen Waldron — Dec 01, 2021
About Dr. Michael Keating, MD

  • Pediatric Urology
  • English
  • 1447369202
Education & Certifications

  • Harvard Medical School
  • Hartford Hospital|Mass Gen Hosp, Urology Hartford Hosp, General Surgery|Mass Gen Hospital
  • Medical College Of Ohio
  • Pediatric Urology
