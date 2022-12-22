Overview

Dr. Michael Kazim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kazim works at Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Eyelid Surgery and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

