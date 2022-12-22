See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Ophthalmology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Kazim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kazim works at Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Eyelid Surgery and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ophthalmology
    630 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diplopia
Eyelid Surgery
Stye
Diplopia
Eyelid Surgery
Stye

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr Kazim is simply brilliant and he has a very gentle bedside manner. I consulted with 3 other top specialist in NYC and he blew them all away. His depth of knowledge is second to none. I have complete faith in him and his treatment plan
    About Dr. Michael Kazim, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265452213
    Education & Certifications

    • Allegheny General Hospital|Chldns Hosp U Penn
    • Harkness Eye Inst Columbia P&amp;amp;S
    • Columbia P&amp;amp;S
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kazim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kazim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kazim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kazim has seen patients for Diplopia, Eyelid Surgery and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

