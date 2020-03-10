Dr. Michael Kaye, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kaye, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Kaye, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Kaye works at
Locations
-
1
Upperline Healthcare PC6316 Piccadilly Square Dr Ste A, Mobile, AL 36609 Directions (205) 822-8038
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaye?
I take both my father and my mother to Dr. Kaye. We have always been given appropriate treatment and good information. We also have never had to wait in the waiting room long for the doctor. I used to see a different podiatrist, which was a dreadful ordeal because of being in the waiting room so long, and the unpleasant staff. This makes Dr. Kaye's office an extremely better place.
About Dr. Michael Kaye, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1891734034
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaye accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaye works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.