Overview

Dr. Michael Kaye, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Kaye works at Alabama Podiatry in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.