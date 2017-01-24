Dr. Michael Kay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kay, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Kay & Tabas Associates601 Walnut St Ste 210, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kay is extremely experienced in his field. I have been his patient for about twenty years and I have had an excellent experience in dealing with both Dr. Kay and his staff. He has operated on me twice for Cataracts and both times I was more than satisfied with the result.
About Dr. Michael Kay, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kay has seen patients for Blepharitis and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
