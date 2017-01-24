Overview

Dr. Michael Kay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Kay works at Kay & Tabas Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

