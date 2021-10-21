Overview

Dr. Michael Kavanagh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Kavanagh works at Leesburg Orthopedics in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.