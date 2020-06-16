Dr. Michael Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kaufman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hiram, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Locations
Michael Kaufman MD148 Bill Carruth Pkwy, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (770) 505-0023
Michael Kaufman MD699 Church St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 355-1620
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Michael Kaufman is one of the most compassionate understanding Doctors that I have ever met on my cancer journey. (It is just begun) He listens truly to what you have to say. When you have cancer that alone is the most frightening experience that anyone could ever have. He is there to answer questions, give you advice, and in a manner that puts you at ease. He is a true example of what Medical Onclologest E.N.T. represents. He is extremely knowledgeable at what he does...I cannot say enough about him.
About Dr. Michael Kaufman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Wayne State University School Medicine
- Emory University
