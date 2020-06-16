Overview

Dr. Michael Kaufman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hiram, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Kaufman works at Michael Kaufman MD in Hiram, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.