Nephrology
Dr. Michael Katz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Katz works at Piedmont Nephrology and Internal Medicine in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Atlanta Hematology Oncology Associates
    105 Collier Rd NW Ste 3040, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 350-8400

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Gout
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Gout

Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 28, 2021
    Highly recommend Dr. Michael Katz, and his entire office and staff. Longtime patient. He's knowledgable, compassionate, concerned, and conversant in the latest medical trends and treatments. Staff is always on point, and courteous. They don't overbook and leave you waiting forever. What else could you want in an MD?
    About Dr. Michael Katz, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1336215037
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oh State University Hospital|University Of Pa Health System
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katz works at Piedmont Nephrology and Internal Medicine in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Katz’s profile.

    Dr. Katz has seen patients for Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

