Overview

Dr. Michael Katz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Piedmont Nephrology and Internal Medicine in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.