Dr. Michael Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Katz, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Katz works at
Locations
Pro-care Medical Rehabilitation P.c.13704 GUY R BREWER BLVD, Jamaica, NY 11434 Directions (718) 723-5616
Mascioli Laboffice325 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 351-3728
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a chronic corn Also pains in my arch Dr katz treated my problems. He has a great manner and is highly skilled. Nice office staff.
About Dr. Michael Katz, MD
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235221870
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katz speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
