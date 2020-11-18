Overview

Dr. Michael Katz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Summit Health in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Rutherford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.