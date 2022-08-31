Dr. Michael Kasper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kasper, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kasper, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with Shands Hospital at the University of Florida, Radiation Oncology
Dr. Kasper works at
Locations
Lynn Cancer Institute Radiation701 NW 13th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-4111
Boca Raton Regional Hospital800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-4111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Delray Beach - Lynn Cancer Institute16313 S Military Trl, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 637-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk to and very good at informing what the procedure pluses and minuses. You can feel very confident with Dr. Kasper
About Dr. Michael Kasper, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Polish
- 1962458281
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital at the University of Florida, Radiation Oncology
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Radiation Oncology
