Dr. Michael Kasper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Kasper, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota
Dr. Kasper works at
Locations
Austin Central6204 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 421-4250Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kasper is honest, answers questions thoroughly and helps you in understanding your diagnosis, and treatment. It builds confidence.
About Dr. Michael Kasper, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Kasper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kasper has seen patients for Anemia, and more.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
