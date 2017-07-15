Overview

Dr. Michael Karr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.



Dr. Karr works at Orthopaedic Associates of Osceola - Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.