Dr. Michael Karing, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Karing, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Euless, TX. They completed their residency with Univ Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
Dr. Karing works at
MDVIP - Euless, Texas479 Westpark Way, Euless, TX 76040 Directions (817) 210-4527
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
Dr. Karing is not only an excellent Doctor but also a good listener and takes his time with you to ensure you're receiving the best medical care. I've been a patient of Dr. Karing for over eight years. I've seen other Doctors, but I always felt rushed, and my concerns were ignored. I would recommend any new patient to see Dr. Karing. In addition, as an MDVIP member, I know I have an extensive network of excellent pre-screened Doctors throughout the US.
- Univ Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Medical City Alliance
- Texas Health Heb
Dr. Karing has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Karing using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Karing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karing works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Karing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.