Dr. Michael Karellas, MD

Urology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Karellas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Dr. Karellas works at Stamford Health Medical Group in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stamford Health Medical Group
    29 Hospital Plz Ste 604, Stamford, CT 06902
    Stamford Health Medical Group Urology, Stamford, CT
    1351 Washington Blvd Ste 401, Stamford, CT 06902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Greenwich Hospital
  Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Jul 13, 2021
    Dr. Karellas and his staff are exceptional. They will treat your issue professionally and mitigate any pain or discomfort you are having. I trust him (I am the son of a doctor) and highly recommend him.
    Jonathan — Jul 13, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Karellas, MD

    Urology
    English, Greek
    1376671396
    Education & Certifications

    Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    University of Kansas
    Urology
