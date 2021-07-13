Dr. Michael Karellas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karellas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Karellas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Karellas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Dr. Karellas works at
Stamford Health Medical Group29 Hospital Plz Ste 604, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-8545
Stamford Health Medical Group Urology, Stamford, CT1351 Washington Blvd Ste 401, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-8545
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Karellas and his staff are exceptional. They will treat your issue professionally and mitigate any pain or discomfort you are having. I trust him (I am the son of a doctor) and highly recommend him.
- Urology
- English, Greek
- 1376671396
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
- Urology
