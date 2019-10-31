Overview

Dr. Michael Karasik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Karasik works at Connecticut GI in Hartford, CT with other offices in Bloomfield, CT, Rocky Hill, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vomiting Disorders, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.