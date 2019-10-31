See All Gastroenterologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Michael Karasik, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Karasik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.

Dr. Karasik works at Connecticut GI in Hartford, CT with other offices in Bloomfield, CT, Rocky Hill, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vomiting Disorders, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gi & Internal Medicine Assoc. and Connecticut Gastroenterology Medical
    85 Seymour St Ste 1000, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-2277
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    10 Jolley Dr, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 286-2470
  3. 3
    Pdi-rocky Hill
    30 Waterchase Dr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 257-4573
  4. 4
    300 Western Blvd Ste B, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 657-1920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 31, 2019
    Dr. Karasik is an amazing doctor and I highly recommend him! He saved my life(literally) and I will be forever grateful for the care I received.
    Bernadette Agruso~Enfield, CT. — Oct 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Karasik, MD
    About Dr. Michael Karasik, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346344967
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Karasik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karasik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karasik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karasik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karasik has seen patients for Vomiting Disorders, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karasik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Karasik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karasik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karasik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karasik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

