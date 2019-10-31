Dr. Michael Karasik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karasik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Karasik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Karasik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Karasik works at
Locations
1
Gi & Internal Medicine Assoc. and Connecticut Gastroenterology Medical85 Seymour St Ste 1000, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-2277Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group10 Jolley Dr, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 286-2470
3
Pdi-rocky Hill30 Waterchase Dr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 257-4573
- 4 300 Western Blvd Ste B, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 657-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karasik is an amazing doctor and I highly recommend him! He saved my life(literally) and I will be forever grateful for the care I received.
About Dr. Michael Karasik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karasik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karasik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karasik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karasik works at
Dr. Karasik has seen patients for Vomiting Disorders, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karasik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Karasik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karasik.
