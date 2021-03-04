Dr. Karam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Karam, MD
Dr. Michael Karam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Michael Q Karam MD PC4024 Barrett Dr Ste 104, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 751-9120
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Karam has been my internist for over 25 years! He is absolutely the best. He cares deeply about the health of his patients. Always listens to everything! He now takes care of my whole family and extended family members.
About Dr. Michael Karam, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
