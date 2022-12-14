Dr. Michael Kaplitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kaplitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Kaplitt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Given this neurosurgeon’s fame and experience we thought it would be impossible to get an appointment, but happily this was not the case. Everyone at the practice was welcoming and there was practically no wait. Dr. Kaplitt is very personable and provides outstanding explanations, answers questions and never talks down to a patient. His confident manner inspires a patient’s confidence as well. This is very important when one contemplates any surgical procedure and even more so with brain surgery. After the visit there was prompt follow up and setting of subsequent appointments.
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1053331736
- Toronto Wstn Hosp|Toronto Wstn Hospital
- Newyork-Presbtyerian Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian- Weill Cornell Medical Center|Newyork-Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Neurosurgery
