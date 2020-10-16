See All Ophthalmologists in Torrance, CA
Ophthalmology
5 (182)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Kapamajian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.

Dr. Kapamajian works at University Eye Care Physicians in Torrance, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Harbor Ucla Medical Center
    1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502
    University Eye Care Physicians
    15141 Whittier Blvd Ste 480, Whittier, CA 90603

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
  PIH Health Whittier Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis

Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Goniotomy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Optic Neuritis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium Surgery
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Color Blindness
Contact Lens Exams
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Disease
Eye Procedure
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia
Glaucoma Surgery
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Macular Edema
Night Blindness
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuropathy
Paralytic Strabismus
Pterygium
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Ischemia
Scotoma
  • View other providers who treat Scotoma
Soft Contact Lenses
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Disease
Vascular Disease
Vision Impairment
Vision Loss
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
YAG Iridotomy
YAG Laser Capsulotomy
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 182 ratings
    Patient Ratings (182)
    5 Star
    (171)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 16, 2020
    Somehow my finger drifted over and clicked a "thumbs down"for a nice review of Dr. Kap. and I can't undo it. Dr. Kapamajian was amazing with my young daughter and her optical needs! All thumbs up for this Dr!
    — Oct 16, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Kapamajian, MD

    Ophthalmology
    18 years of experience
    English, Armenian and Spanish
    1124278320
    Education & Certifications

    Glaucoma- Jules Stein Eye Institute|Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA|Jules Stein Eye Inst UCLA|Uveitis - Jules Stein Eye Institute
    Chief of Residency-Doheny Eye Institute|University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary|University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary Chicago
    Olive View UCLA Med Ctr|UCLA-Olive View Medical Center
    D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
    Ophthalmology
