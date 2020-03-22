Dr. Michael Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Kane, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hanover, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center, Northwest Hospital Center, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Upmc Hanover.

Locations
-
1
Physical Medicine Specialists of Hanover250 Fame Ave Ste 235, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 646-6915
-
2
Michael H. Kane, M.D., LLC688 Poole Rd, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (443) 821-3674
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Upmc Hanover
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kane?
I have been seeing Dr. Kane for over 30 years for my kidney stones. He is professional, knowledgeable about my situations, presents all options to me as patient . I have been very pleased , also the office staff are great.
About Dr. Michael Kane, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1710918057
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- 1985
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kane has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
