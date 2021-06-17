Overview

Dr. Michael Kan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Kan works at Davies Shade & Ritz MDS in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.