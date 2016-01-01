See All Dermatologists in Chestnut Hill, MA
Dermatology
Dr. Michael Kaminer, MD is a Dermatologist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and New England Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Kaminer works at SkinCare Physicians in Chestnut Hill, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Skincare Physicians Inc.
    1244 Boylston St Ste 302, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 (617) 731-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • New England Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis
Boil
Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis
Boil

Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Aetna
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Kaminer, MD

    Dermatology
    35 years of experience
    English
    1568424042
    Education & Certifications

    BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Tufts U/Boston University
    New York University
    Tufts University School of Medicine
    Haverford College
    Dermatology
