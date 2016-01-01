Dr. Kamiel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Kamiel, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kamiel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kamiel works at
Locations
Paul H Key MD9808 Venice Blvd Ste 503, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 559-3663
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Kamiel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1669471603
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamiel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamiel works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamiel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamiel.
