Dr. Kalter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Kalter, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kalter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Villages Health8877 SE 165th Mulberry Ln, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 674-1750Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After two visits, my life became more enjoyable when Dr. Kalter acknowledged what I had been doing wrong and gave me the correct regimen to better my way of living.
About Dr. Michael Kalter, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1619998028
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
