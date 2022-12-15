See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Kaiser, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (122)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Kaiser, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kaiser works at Columbia University Medical Center Department of Neurosurgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia University Medical Center Department of Neurosurgery
    710 W 168th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10032 (212) 305-0378

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Hemangioblastoma Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Claudication (NC) Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Non-Opiate Pain Management Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Schwannomatosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Instrumentation Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 122 ratings
    Patient Ratings (122)
    5 Star
    (116)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Everything is good so far
    Nick L. — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Kaiser, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1598818817
    Education & Certifications

    • Newyork-Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center
    • Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York)
    • Yale University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kaiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaiser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaiser works at Columbia University Medical Center Department of Neurosurgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kaiser’s profile.

    122 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

