Dr. Michael Kahn, MD
Dr. Michael Kahn, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois At Peoria and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center4405 Weaver Pkwy # 101, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 352-5450
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
I met Dr. Michael Kahn when I found out I had Bladder Cancer last June, he has been over the top nice and considerate to me through the whole Chemotherapy process. He listens to his patients and becomes a friend, and gives you straight forward answers. He is a great Doctor and I would highly recommend him to anyone with Cancer. Great bed side manor, and he has a wonderful laugh, cracks me up. Just a very nice gentle Doctor. Michele
- Hematology & Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Illinois At Peoria
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Internal Medicine and Oncology
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahn has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.