Dr. Michael Kahky, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kahky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Orlando Health Medical Group Surgery14 W GORE ST, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 843-5001
Orlando Health Scripts1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 843-5001
Orlando Health Ambulatory Care Center22 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-5237
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Michael Kahky was referred to me by my Endocrinologist for surgery on my Para due to one of the 4 para glands was producing a large amount of calcium and needed to be removed. Dr Kahky turned out to be the nicest person (Dr) ever. Very easy to speak to and very good at making his explanation easy to understand. I left his office feeling very knowledgeable about my condition and future surgery. I will definitely rate him a 10 and recommend him to anyone needing surgery. No ego here !
About Dr. Michael Kahky, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1982706362
Education & Certifications
- U Tex-Md Anderson
- SUNY Downstate
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahky has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahky.
