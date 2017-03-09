Overview

Dr. Michael Kahky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kahky works at Orlando Health in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.