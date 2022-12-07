Overview

Dr. Michael Kachmann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, Trihealth Evendale Hospital and UC Health West Chester Hospital.



Dr. Kachmann works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.