Dr. Michael Kachmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kachmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kachmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Kachmann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, Trihealth Evendale Hospital and UC Health West Chester Hospital.
Dr. Kachmann works at
Locations
-
1
Mayfield Clinic Inc.3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kachmann?
I received the most excellent care from Dr. Kachmann and his team at Mayfield Brain and Spine. I can’t say enough to compliment them. If you are experiencing a problem, I recommend contacting Mayfield Brain and Spine for an honest and forthright evaluation.
About Dr. Michael Kachmann, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1104040732
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kachmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kachmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kachmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kachmann works at
Dr. Kachmann has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kachmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Kachmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kachmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kachmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kachmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.