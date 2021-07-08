Overview

Dr. Michael Justus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Justus works at White County Medical Center in Searcy, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.