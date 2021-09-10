See All Otolaryngologists in Poulsbo, WA
Dr. Michael Jungkeit, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Jungkeit, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. 

Dr. Jungkeit works at Practice in Poulsbo, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Locations

    22180 Olympic College Way NW Ste 202, Poulsbo, WA 98370 (360) 779-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Healthcare
  • Olympic Medical Center
  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 10, 2021
    Dr. Jungkeit found that I had an infection in the bone behind my ear drum. He treated it right away and I recovered completely. Nice and competent.
    Karla Williver — Sep 10, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Jungkeit, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English
    1821170895
    Education & Certifications

    UCDMC
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
