Overview

Dr. Michael Jung, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from L and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Jung works at Advanced Pain Management in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Greenfield, WI, West Bend, WI and Waukesha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.