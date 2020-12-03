Overview

Dr. Michael Jugan, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jugan works at Athletic Orthopedic and Reconstructive Center in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.