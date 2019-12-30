Dr. Michael Judice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Judice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Judice, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Judice works at
Locations
-
1
Lafayette Pediatrics4630 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 102, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 989-2322
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Judice?
Absolutely the best! You cannot find better! His partners are exceptional, too!
About Dr. Michael Judice, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1851447593
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Judice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Judice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Judice works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Judice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.