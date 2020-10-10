Overview

Dr. Michael Sileo, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from State University Of New York Stony Brook and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Sileo works at St. Charles Orthopedics in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY and Riverhead, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.