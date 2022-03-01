Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Joseph, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Joseph, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Neosho Hospital, Girard Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Carthage, Mercy Hospital Joplin and Nevada Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Joseph works at
Locations
Downtown Imaging1027 S Main St, Joplin, MO 64801 Directions (417) 206-6264
Hospital Affiliations
- Freeman Hospital West
- Freeman Neosho Hospital
- Girard Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Carthage
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
- Nevada Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Joseph and his staff are second to none. Concerned about overall health. Always willing to answer concerns or question.
About Dr. Michael Joseph, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1902919178
Education & Certifications
- Kans University Mc
- University Okla
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.