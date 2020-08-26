Dr. Michael Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Joseph, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Joseph works at
Locations
Immediate Health Associates500 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 794-0481
Center for Pediatric and Adolescent Pain Care5060 Bradenton Ave Ste B, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 889-6422
Center for Pediatric and Adolescent Pain Care5080 Bradenton Ave, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 889-6422
Sunbury Urgent Care101D W Cherry St # D, Sunbury, OH 43074 Directions (740) 965-8305Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Immediate Health Associates Corporate Office575 Copeland Mill Rd Ste 1D, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 794-0481
Westar Urgent Care444 N Cleveland Ave Ste 130, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 839-1118Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Newark Valley Urgent Care1906 Tamarack Rd, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 522-0222Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Wedgewood Family Health10330 Sawmill Pkwy Ste 300, Powell, OH 43065 Directions (614) 794-0481Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Joseph since I was 12 years old and I am now 22. He is the best doctor I've ever had and I have had quite a few. He is extremely knowledgeable with a great bedside manner which is a rare combo in a doctor. Dr. Joseph makes me feel heard and validated and truly cares about me. He is one of the kindest men I know, and I trust him completely. If you have chronic pain or any squirrelly things going on physically, Dr. Joseph will help you. I have had so many doctors throw up their hands telling me there is nothing they can do, and Dr. Joseph has never done that to me. He truly cares. There is a reason why I still see him even though I am no longer a pediatric or adolescent.
About Dr. Michael Joseph, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073607909
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- UC Irvine
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.