Dr. Michael Joseph, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Joseph, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's.

Dr. Joseph works at Mount Carmel Health System in Westerville, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH, Sunbury, OH, Newark, OH and Powell, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Immediate Health Associates
    500 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 794-0481
    Center for Pediatric and Adolescent Pain Care
    5060 Bradenton Ave Ste B, Dublin, OH 43017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 889-6422
    Center for Pediatric and Adolescent Pain Care
    5080 Bradenton Ave, Dublin, OH 43017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 889-6422
    Sunbury Urgent Care
    101D W Cherry St # D, Sunbury, OH 43074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 965-8305
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Immediate Health Associates Corporate Office
    575 Copeland Mill Rd Ste 1D, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 794-0481
    Westar Urgent Care
    444 N Cleveland Ave Ste 130, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 839-1118
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Newark Valley Urgent Care
    1906 Tamarack Rd, Newark, OH 43055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 522-0222
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wedgewood Family Health
    10330 Sawmill Pkwy Ste 300, Powell, OH 43065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 794-0481
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Fibromyalgia
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Fibromyalgia

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 26, 2020
    I have seen Dr. Joseph since I was 12 years old and I am now 22. He is the best doctor I've ever had and I have had quite a few. He is extremely knowledgeable with a great bedside manner which is a rare combo in a doctor. Dr. Joseph makes me feel heard and validated and truly cares about me. He is one of the kindest men I know, and I trust him completely. If you have chronic pain or any squirrelly things going on physically, Dr. Joseph will help you. I have had so many doctors throw up their hands telling me there is nothing they can do, and Dr. Joseph has never done that to me. He truly cares. There is a reason why I still see him even though I am no longer a pediatric or adolescent.
    Madison H — Aug 26, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Michael Joseph, MD
    About Dr. Michael Joseph, MD

    Pain Medicine
    29 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1073607909
    Education & Certifications

    UCLA
    UC Irvine
    Creighton University School of Medicine
    University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

