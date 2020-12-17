Overview

Dr. Michael Jordan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Jordan works at Carolina Foot Care LLC in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.