Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Michael Jones, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Jones works at Michael E Jones MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Lexington Plastic Surgeons
    113 E 39th St, New York, NY 10016

    Aetna
    EmblemHealth
    Humana

    Jan 03, 2020
    Dr. Jones had did my breast augmentation early December. I think i have an amazing result, I look forward to fully healing because my scar is still new and I look forward to that going down. Other than that i am a happy patient of dr. Jones.
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1134297484
    Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    391 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

