Dr. Michael Jolly, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital, Morrow County Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jolly works at Ohio Health Heart & Vascular in Columbus, OH with other offices in Mount Gilead, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.