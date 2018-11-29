Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Cohen & Womack PC255 Union Blvd Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 763-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful, I feel great.
About Dr. Michael Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821197476
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
