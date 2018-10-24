See All Sports Medicine Doctors in University Place, WA
Dr. Michael Johnson, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Johnson, MD

Sports Medicine
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Johnson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in University Place, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Johnson works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place
    7210 40th St W, University Place, WA 98466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 564-0170

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?

Oct 24, 2018
Great guy, all around caring and knowledgeable best doc ever, staff is always friendly girls at the front are always super nice and know what they are doing easy checkin process
Miss lady in Lakewood, WA — Oct 24, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Johnson, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Johnson, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Johnson to family and friends

Dr. Johnson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Johnson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Johnson, MD.

About Dr. Michael Johnson, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1174551295
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Fellowship
Residency
  • DWIGHT DAVID EISENHOWER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
Residency
Internship
  • Eisenhower Army Med Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Johnson works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michael Johnson, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.