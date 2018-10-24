Dr. Michael Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Johnson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in University Place, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place7210 40th St W, University Place, WA 98466 Directions (253) 564-0170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great guy, all around caring and knowledgeable best doc ever, staff is always friendly girls at the front are always super nice and know what they are doing easy checkin process
About Dr. Michael Johnson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1174551295
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- DWIGHT DAVID EISENHOWER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Eisenhower Army Med Ctr
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.