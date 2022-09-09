Dr. Michael Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Johnson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Dayton Colon and Rectal Center, Inc.5932 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449 Directions (937) 435-8663
Soin Medical Center3535 Pentagon Blvd, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 702-4470
- 3 3533 Southern Blvd Ste 5200, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 435-8663
Pam Specialty Hospital of Dayton4000 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Directions (937) 384-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson saw me through some of the most difficult health problems of my existence in a knowledgeable, professional and calm way. I now lead a mostly normal, happy life, and Dr. Johnson is among the doctors I credit for that.
About Dr. Michael Johnson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1043482797
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.