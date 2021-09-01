Dr. Michael Jerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Jerman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute Tempe Location1255 W Rio Salado Pkwy Ste 107, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 889-1573Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute250 W Chandler Heights Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 889-1573
-
3
C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute1940 S Country Club Dr Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 889-1573Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute Thomas Location6401 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 889-1573
-
5
C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute21321 E Ocotillo Rd Ste 134, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Directions (480) 889-1573Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
6
Kingman Cardiovascular Associates1739 E Beverly Ave Ste 217, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 681-8724Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Jerman when he installed a pacemaker in me after having a heart attack and two stints installed. I thought Dr. Jerman was amazing, he was compassionate, yet very professional and is gifted at explaining to you, your medical issues as well as the procedures needed for your heart. He is a great listener when I was explaining what I was experiencing. I am so thankful he is now my Heart Doctor. Great Doctor.
About Dr. Michael Jerman, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588667596
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
