Dr. Michael Jerkins, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (5)
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Jerkins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Jerkins works at Uc Health Physicians Office - Midtown in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Cabot, AR and North Little Rock, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uc Health Physicians Office - Midtown
    3590 Lucille Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-7370
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Family Clinic Cabot
    205 Westport Dr Ste 1, Cabot, AR 72023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 843-6585
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Women's Clinic Nlr
    3201 Springhill Dr Ste 100, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 955-4530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 30, 2020
    Dr Jerkins allowed me to see him when my own physician was out of town. An excellent doctor who listens, has empathy, and a thorough medical knowledge. A very worthwhile visit.
    judith blackburn Duffield — Dec 30, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Jerkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417377334
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jerkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

