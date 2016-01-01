Dr. Michael Jennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jennings, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Jennings, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their residency with Christ Hospital
Dr. Jennings works at
Locations
The Christ Hospital2123 Auburn Ave # 334, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-1640
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Jennings, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Christ Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jennings works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.
