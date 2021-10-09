Dr. Michael Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jenkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Jenkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Locations
Advanced Urology Institute500 W 11th St, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions (850) 397-3441
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Jenkins is great! While investigating a bladder issue , lung cancer was found during a test he ordered. Had Dr. Jenkins not been so thorough it may have gone undiagnosed until it was too late for any successful treatment. Thanks to his close attention it has been found early and I am able to get treatment that will hopefully help me beat this. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Jenkins for taking that extra step.
About Dr. Michael Jenkins, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky A B Chandler Mc
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- University Of Tennessee|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
