Dr. Michael Jedrzynski, MD
Dr. Michael Jedrzynski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Michael Jedrzynski MD6660 Coyle Ave Ste 300, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 965-1115
Mercy San Juan Medical Center6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (800) 677-4491TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Dr. J is one of the most caring, professional, talented doctors that I have ever had the pleasure of knowing!
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Wright State University
- University Of California
- UCLA/Va Sepulveda
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Jedrzynski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jedrzynski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jedrzynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jedrzynski has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Entropion and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jedrzynski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jedrzynski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jedrzynski.
