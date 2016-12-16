Overview

Dr. Michael Jedrzynski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Jedrzynski works at Michael Jedrzynski MD in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Entropion and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.